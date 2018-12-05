The Witches Coming Back AGAIN For Future “American Horror Story” Seasons!

Congratulations first of all to American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy! He received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

**How much do we LOVE Jessica Lange?  She is so incredible!!**

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: Jessica Lange and Ryan Murphy attend a ceremony honoring Ryan Murphy with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 04, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

While the festivities were happening, Murphy gave some insight into the future of the witches from the show.

Murphy said, “The witches will be back. Not next season though, but we have something really fun planned.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 06: (L-R) Actors Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson, Gabourey Sidebe, composer James S. Levine, actors Denis O’Hare and Frances Conroy pose at a screening and conversation with Fox’s “American Horror Story: Coven” at Twientieth Century Fox Studios on June 6, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The witches have been portrayed by Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe, and Lily Rabe.

Does that mean Stevie Nicks will make a return too?!

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 06: Singer/songwriter Stevie Nicks appears onstage at a screening and conversation with Fox’s “American Horror Story: Coven” at Twientieth Century Fox Studios on June 6, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for FOX)

What has been your favorite season of AHS?  I don’t even know if I could pick a favorite!  I have seriously loved them all BUT Roanoke.  That one made no sense to me.

