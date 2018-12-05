The Witches Coming Back AGAIN For Future “American Horror Story” Seasons!

Congratulations first of all to American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy! He received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

**How much do we LOVE Jessica Lange? She is so incredible!!**

While the festivities were happening, Murphy gave some insight into the future of the witches from the show.

Murphy said, “The witches will be back. Not next season though, but we have something really fun planned.”

The witches have been portrayed by Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe, and Lily Rabe.

Does that mean Stevie Nicks will make a return too?!

What has been your favorite season of AHS? I don’t even know if I could pick a favorite! I have seriously loved them all BUT Roanoke. That one made no sense to me.