The Wendy Williams Show Isn’t Returning

After much speculation, the company that distributes The Wendy Williams Show has released a statement stating the show is over.

Debmar-Mercury announced her show will be replaced with Sherri hosted by Sherri Shepherd in the Fall. The Wendy Williams Show will end at the conclusion of the 13th season in June.

In a statement issued by her rep Howard Bragman he said, Wendy is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time. She more than anyone understands the reality of syndicated television-you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s The Maybe Wendy Show.

It concluded with, should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time. What do you think Wendy’s next move should be? Podcasting? Back to radio?