The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” is VEVO’s number-one video of the year

In 2021, fans worldwide really, really wanted to see The Weeknd looking like the victim of a botched plastic surgery job.

VEVO has named The Weeknd’s video for “Save Your Tears” — which features the Canadian star wearing makeup and prosthetics to make his face appear grotesquely transformed — the number-one video of 2021. The clip tops both VEVO’s U.S. and Global charts, racking up 615 million views globally and just under 103 million views in the U.S.

The rest of the top-ten most viewed videos of 2021 in the U.S. include two by Olivia Rodrigo — “drivers license” and “good 4 U” — plus “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft. SZA, Lil Nas X‘s “Montero,” Polo G‘s “RAPSTAR,” and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches.”

VEVO’s Global list also includes “Montero,” “Peaches” and “good 4 U,” but adds Justin and The Kid LAROI‘s “Stay,” as well as “Girl Like Me” by Shakira and the Black Eyed Peas.

