The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” ties for most weeks spent on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has tied an impressive record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.



The song tallied its 87th week on the chart, matching Imagine Dragons‘ “Radioactive” for the most weeks spent on the Hot 100.



“Blinding Lights” first entered the chart at number 11 on December 14, 2019. It hit number one on the chart dated April 4, 2020 and spent four weeks at the top. Now in it’s 87th week, it sits at number 16.



The song has already broken multiple records, including for most time spent in the Hot 100’s top five, top 10, top 20 and top 40.



The Weeknd’s new single, “Take My Breath,” was released last week.

