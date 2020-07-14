The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" is most-Shazamed song of the year so far

Shazam has released its most-Shazamed songs of the year so far.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” tops the list, with The Weeknd also coming in as this year’s most-Shazamed artist worldwide on the song-identifying app.

Other songs making the top 10 list include “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” by SAINt JHN at number two, “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa at number five, “Falling” by Trevor Daniel at number six, “Say So” by Doja Cat at number seven, and “death bed (coffee for your head)” by Powfu at number 10.

Here is the complete list of the top 10 most-Shazamed songs worldwide in 2020:

1. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd

2. “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” — SAINt JHN

3. “Dance Monkey” — Tones And I

4. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch

5. “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

6. “Falling” — Trevor Daniel

7. “Say So” — Doja Cat

8. “Breaking Me” — Topic & A7S

9. “Ride It” — Regard

10. “death bed (coffee for your head)” — Powfu (feat. beabadoobee)

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.