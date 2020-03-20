The Weeknd's After Hours is finally here

Duncan LoudonThe wait is finally over for eager fans that patiently awaited The Weeknd to drop his highly anticipated new album After Hours. The 14-track follow-up to his 2016 smash Starboy and 2018's My Dear Melody, dropped at the stroke of midnight on Friday.

The timing could not be anymore perfect considering fans worldwide are facing quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The album, which runs for roughly an hour and doesn't feature any guest vocals, includes the before-heard singles "Heartless," which went to #1 and is the seventh track on the album, and "Blinding Lights," which is number nine.

The latter track is also the centerpiece in The Weeknd creative-directed Mercedes-Benz campaign.

The retro-sounding single eventually became the Canadian star's first-ever chart-topper in the U.K.

Here are the tracks included in After Hours, which is available to stream now:

1. "Alone Again"

2. "Too Late"

3. "Hardest To Love"

4. "Scared To Live"

5. "Snowchild"

6. "Escape from LA"

7. "Hearless"

8. "Faith"

9. "Blinding Lights"

10. "In Your Eyes"

11. "Save Your Tears"

12. "Repeat After Me (Interlude)"

13. "After Hours"

14. "Until I Bleed Out"

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.