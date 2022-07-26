The Weeknd will launch his very own haunted house at Universal Studios

XO Records

Who knew The Weeknd and Halloween would make such a perfect pair?

Entertainment Weekly confirms the “Blinding Lights” singer will bring the thrills and chills to his very own haunted house at Universal Studios. The attraction, which is part of Halloween Horror Nights, pays homage to The Weeknd’s After Hours album.

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare will be part of Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, which means fans from either coast can immerse themselves into the Grammy winner’s twisted imagination.

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house, as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life,” he said in a statement. “I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”

This single-house experience transports thrill seekers into the After Hours fantasy world and is soundtracked to the songs “After Hours,” “In Your Eyes,” “Heartless,” “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears” and “Too Late.”

Halloween Horror Nights executive producer John Murdy teased the first part of the experience, called the “Nightmare Extraction,” which includes an articulated, life-like version of The Weeknd strapped to a machine reminiscent of A Clockwork Orange.

Something goes wrong with the machine meant to suck out The Weeknd’s nightmares, leaving the audience to “face all of those things and dark places he went to in creating the album,” says Murdy.

Thrill seekers will also encounter “a horrific toad creature unlike anything you’ve ever seen before,” he added. There will also be moments that will “make you think you’re getting hit in the face with blood.”

The attraction opens September 2 in Orlando and September 8 in Hollywood.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.