The Weeknd to star in episode of 'American Dad' that he co-wrote

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicThe Weeknd just proved that his talent goes way beyond just singing.

The Canadian artist took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he penned an episode of American Dad alongside writer Joel Hurwitz. He also shared that he will lend his voice his very own character.

"Me and this guy wrote an episode of American Dad," the 30-year-old captioned the photo of himself and Joel. "Also gonna play myself... kinda."

The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, added that fans can expect the episode on May 4 and issued a small public service announcement for those who may have thought the "Heartless" singer forgot about the current social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Photo was taken a while ago... STAY HOME," he explained.

In addition to taking on the extra responsibility of working behind the scenes of American Dad, Deadline reports that the Grammy-Award winner created an all-new original song that will exclusively premiere during the episode.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.