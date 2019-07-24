The Weeknd to appear in crime thriller 'Uncut Gems' alongside Adam Sandler

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThe Weeknd is set to take his talents to the silver screen later this year, alongside Adam Sandler.

According to a tweet by the Toronto Film Festival, the self-proclaimed Starboy has been tapped for a role in the upcoming crime thriller Uncut Gems, which will have its premiere at the festival this September.

Set in New York City's diamond district, the film follows Sandler's character Howard Ratner, a charismatic jeweler always in pursuit of his next big score. But after he makes a series of high-stakes bets, he finds himself trying to balance business, family and his enemies, who are closing in.

It's not clear what The Weeknd's role will be, but he'll be joined by an impressive cast that, in addition to Sandler, includes former NBA star Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, LaKeith Stanfield and more.

Fans can expect an official trailer to drop in September.

