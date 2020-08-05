The Weeknd teases new music with Juice Wrld

The Weeknd is teasing a forthcoming posthumous song with Juice Wrld.

On Tuesday, the “Blinding Lights” vocalist dropped a few hints about new music. He’s aiming for another diamond-certified single, tweeting, “XO + 999 Thursday night.”

The tweet is a reference to his and Juice’s signature “999,” which he explained during a 2018 MTV interview “represents taking whatever ill, whatever bad situation, whatever struggle you’re going through and turning it into something positive…to push yourself forward.”

In another tweet, The Weeknd posted three praise hand emojis, while sharing a tweet Juice wrote in September 2019, three months before he died of an accidental overdose at the age of 21.

“Me and The Weeknd would make a diamond record,” Juice tweeted.

This is the first taste of new music from The Weeknd since his #1 album After Hours was released earlier this year, from which he dropped an animated video for “Snowchild.” The Weeknd is also expected to perform the album during a virtual reality concert on TikTok this Friday, August 7th.

By Rachel George

