The Weeknd surpasses Justin Bieber as Spotify’s most-streamed artist

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

The Weeknd is celebrating another a major music victory — he is officially the biggest artist on Spotify.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the “Take My Breath” singer surpassed Justin Bieber as the streaming service’s most listened-to artist after amassing over 85.6 million monthly, global listeners on Saturday. That number of followers has continued to rise.

The Weeknd’s accomplishment comes shortly after he released his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, on digital platforms only with a physical release arriving at a later time. The studio effort, which is also number one on Spotify, contains collaborations with Lil Wayne, Tyler the Creator and comedian Jim Carrey.

The album follows his 2020 work, After Hours.

Justin previously broke the record for most listens on Spotify back in August after 83.3 million global users tuned into his music — he had held the title ever since.

