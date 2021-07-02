The Weeknd spotted having dinner with Angelina Jolie

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

It appears that The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie have struck up a friendship.

Tabloid magazine The Sun captured photos of the Academy Award-winning actress and superstar singer as they headed to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

Although the nature of the meeting isn’t know, the pair share a common interest in Ethiopia: Both of The Weeknd’s parents are from the African nation, and Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt adopted their second child, daughter Zahara Marley, from Ethiopia in 2005.

In April, the “Blinding Lights” singer donated $1 million to the United Nations World Food Programme to provide two million meals to the country, where a conflict between the Ethiopian government and region of Tigray broke out in early 2021, leading to a humanitarian crisis that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of citizens.

“My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction,” The Weeknd wrote in a post announcing his donation.

