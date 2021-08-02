The Weeknd scrubs his social media, shares extended preview of new single

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Weeknd is leaving his After Hours era in the rear-view mirror and is gearing up for the release of his upcoming fifth studio album.

Wiping his Instagram clean on Sunday, the 31-year-old artist shared two cryptic updates that hinted his new music is on the horizon.

The first image, which he shared late Sunday night, was mysterious in nature — depicting him bathed in white blue light while wearing an oversized black leather jacket and looking down and to the side through his amber-tinted sunglasses.

The second update delighted his 32 million followers, as it was a nearly two-minute preview of his upcoming new single.

The visual continued his theme of daylight, as it took viewers on a first-person ride over a dark landscape and toward the setting sun until the entire screen is blanketed in white light.

Only captioning the teaser as “.” — the preview is reminiscent of the music made by his Starboy collaborators Daft Punk. The undulating, retro-sounding techno beat pulsates over a loud snare and a chorus of “oohs.”

Prior to wiping his Instagram clean, The Weeknd teased his next chapter in music over on Twitter by writing, “F*** it … IT STARTS TONIGHT.”

The Grammy winner first alluded to his upcoming album in April and, during a May interview with Variety, he stated, “If the last record is the after hours of the night, then the dawn is coming.”

A release date and title of his upcoming work is currently unknown at this time.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.