The Weeknd scores biggest album debut of 2020 with 'After Hours'

Duncan LoudonThe Weeknd had a great weekend: His new album After Hours posted some impressive sales records, and debuted at number one on the Billboard album chart.

After Hours, released March 20, is The Weeknd's fourth number-one album, and it scores the biggest sales week of the year, with 444,000 units sold. That beats the previous record-holder, BTS' Map of the Soul: 7, which sold 422,000 units earlier this month. After Hours has already spun off two huge hits: "Blinding Lights" and "Heartless."

After Hours also set a couple of other records: It scored the biggest streaming week ever for an R&B album, with an impressive 220.7 million on-demand streams, and racked up the biggest sales week for an R&B album in nearly four years. The last R&B album to sell more units than that in a week was Beyoncé's 2016 album, Lemonade.

