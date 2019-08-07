The Weeknd says he's in "album mode" after reportedly calling it quits with Bella Hadid

ABC/Image Group LA

Say it isn't so. The Weeknd and Bella Hadid have parted ways once again, E! News has learned.

According to the outlet, the A-list couple decided to call it quits because "distance" is allegedly plaguing their relationship. The news of The Weeknd and Bella's breakup arrives nearly one year after the duo rekindled their on-again, off-again romance last summer.

This time around, however, it appears as though the singer and model are taking this time off to focus on their careers. Most recently, the Starboy has hinted at the release of new music.

Tuesday night, the chart-topping crooner took to Twitter to share that he was officially in "album mode full effect." The post was accompanied by a selfie which shows the singer sporting a new hairdo, showcasing longer locks.

Details are scarce regarding the impending release. The Toronto native last gifted fans with the My Dear Melancholy EP back in March 2018.

