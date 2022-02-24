The Weeknd postpones announcement in light of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagi

The Weeknd was set to make a major announcement on Thursday, which he spent the past several days hyping on his social media accounts, but he has instead focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, he announced, “unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement.” He said he also is praying “for everyone’s safety.”

Prior to the unrest, the Grammy winner had been issuing mysterious tweets that teased a major announcement.

The Weeknd’s fan base applauded the decision to pump the brakes on the announcement. One fan praised the “very classy move,” with another claiming to be in Ukraine said they were “grateful to hear this.”

The “Blinding Lights” singer isn’t the only artist raising awareness about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Cardi B took to Twitter as the news broke and condemned Russia for putting so many lives at risk.

“Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis,” she tweeted. “War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

