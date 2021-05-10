The Weeknd performing at the 2021 ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Weeknd will be hitting the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

He’ll join the lineup of performers which so far includes Pink, who, as previously reported, will be receiving the Icon Award this year. Additional performers will be announced in a daily countdown leading up to the ceremony, according to Billboard.

The Weeknd is the top nominee this year, with nods in 16 categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist.

The BBMAs, hosted by Nick Jonas, will air May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

