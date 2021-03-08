The Weeknd & Olivia Rodrigo notch major chart milestones

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It’s a big week for The Weeknd on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Canadian star’s inescapable hit “Blinding Lights” has just racked up its 52nd week in the top 10 on the chart, becoming the first song in history to spend an entire year in the Hot 100’s upper reaches.

“Blinding Lights” first debuted at number 11 back in November of 2019, hit the top 10 at the end of February 2020, and it’s been in the top 10 ever since except for two weeks this past December. The most time any other song has spent in the top 10 has been 39 weeks: That was “Circles,” by Post Malone.

“Blinding Lights” has also tied for the most time spent in the top three: 21 weeks. The only other songs to have done that were “Uptown Funk,” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars, and The Chainsmokers‘ “Closer.”

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodriguez has notched an incredible eighth week at number one with her debut single, “Drivers License.” It’s not the first time a song has debuted at number one and then spent that long on top, but it is the first time it’s happened with an artist’s very first number-one hit.

As Billboard notes, all the other songs that debuted at number one and then hung around for eight weeks or more were by established superstars who’d already topped the charts, such as Adele, Elton John, Mariah Carey and Drake.

