The Weeknd leads ‘Billboard’ Music Awards with 16 nominations

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Weeknd is the leading nominee for this year’s Billboard Music Awards, scoring a whopping 16 nods, including Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Selling Song and more.

DaBaby is the artist with the next-largest number of nominations, 11, followed by late rapper Pop Smoke with 10 and Gabby Barrett, with nine. Meghan Thee Stallion scored seven nods, as did Bad Bunny, Drake, the late rapper Juice WRLD and Chris Brown.

Lil Baby, Drake and embattled country singer Morgan Wallen have six nods each; Justin Bieber and Doja Cat have five apiece. Taylor Swift has four: She’s competing for Top Artist against The Weeknd, as well as Drake, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke. The Top New Artist category pits Doja and Gabby against Pop Smoke, Jack Harlow and Rod Wave.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air May 23 on NBC, live on both coasts at 8 p.m. ET.

According to Variety, with his current six nods, Drake may break his own record for the most wins of all time. So far, he’s won 27 BBMAs. But if he doesn’t win any of the six categories he’s up for this year and Taylor Swift wins all of hers, she’ll tie him, with 27 wins.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.