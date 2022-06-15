The Weeknd lands a spot on Polaris Music Prize 2022 longlist

XO/Republic Records

The singers up for this year’s coveted Polaris Music Prize have been announced, and among the pack is The Weeknd.

Pitchfork ﻿﻿reports the Canadian-born singer is in the running to pick up his country’s prestigious prize, which “honours and rewards artists who produce Canadian music albums of distinction.” The Weeknd scored a nod thanks to his new album, Dawn FM, which has produced the hits “Take My Breath,” “Sacrifice” “Gasoline” and others.

Each year, a jury consisting of 197 individuals determines who receives the ultra-competitive award. They are tasked to sift through all the qualifying albums — 223 albums were up for consideration this year — before determining the longlist.

In all, 40 artists have made it to the next round, but the list will be whittled down to just 10 albums when Polaris Music Prize 2022 submits the list of this year’s finalists on July 14.

The ceremony will be held on September 19 in Toronto. In addition to some incredible bragging rights, winners also go home with a $50,000 prize.

