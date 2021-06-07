The Weeknd & Justin Bieber make Juno Awards history; Shawn, Harry, JP Saxe are also winners

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The Weekend made history at the Juno Awards — the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy Awards — on Sunday night.

As Billboard reports, the Canadian superstar is now the only artist ever to win the Juno Awards for Artist, Album, Single and Songwriter of the Year twice. He’s now also the first artist ever to win Artist of the Year three times: He previously won it in 2015 and 2016.

In addition to those categories, The Weeknd also won a fifth trophy this year: Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year, for After Hours. That brings his career Juno haul to 15, putting him in sixth place as far as all-time winners list. Singer Anne Murray holds the record, with 25.

Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes won the Juno Fan Choice Award for the third time in the past five years, while Justin Bieber won Pop Album of the Year, for Changes. He’s the only artist ever to win that category three times, having previously won for 2016’s Purpose and 2011’s My World 2.0. Justin also appeared on the Junos telecast, from Los Angeles, for the first time in 11 years.

JP Saxe won Breakthrough Artist of the Year, the first male winner in that category in seven years. He and Julia Michaels performed his nominated song “If the World Was Ending,” plus one of his new songs, “Like That,” on the telecast, from L.A.

Harry Styles‘ Fine Line was named International Album of the Year.

