For The Weeknd, it paid to replace Kanye West at Coachella.

Before dropping out, Kanye reportedly was getting $8.5 million. It’s now being reported that The Weeknd got the bag and is now the highest-paid artist in Coachella history. Ye hasn’t explained exactly why he dropped out, but it’s safe to say that The Weeknd can give you 8.5 million reasons why he’s happy he did.

Did you get to catch The Weeknd’s Coachella performance?