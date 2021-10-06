The Weeknd gives a major update about his forthcoming album

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

We are officially one step closer to hearing The Weeknd‘s new album. The “Blinding Lights” singer confirmed that he’s finished recording his fifth studio album, which might be called The Dawn Is Coming.

Speaking on his Apple Music 1 show Memento Mori﻿, the singer teased, “I hope you had a great summer. Some exciting features coming out in the fall — before the album drops.”

In the one-and-a-half-minute clip, the Canadian star explained, “A lot has been going down, a lot of moving pieces.”

Some of those “moving pieces” include “shooting videos” and “working on pre-productions,” among other things — like moving into a new house and “taking time to myself so I don’t completely lose my mind.”

However, the biggest reveal came at the end of his update, with the singer confirming, “Some Dawn updates — album is complete. Only thing that’s missing is a couple of characters who are key to the narrative.”

Those characters include “some people that are near and dear to me, some people who inspired my life as a child, and some who inspire me now.”

While not much else was said about the forthcoming album — like a release date — the singer promised that fans won’t be waiting in the dark for too long because he has “more to come in the following months.”

The Weeknd most recent album, After Hours, came out in March 2020, and spun off the smash hits “Save Your Tears,” “Heartless,” “In Your Eyes,” and “Blinding Lights.”

In support of his new album, The Weeknd released the promotional track “Take My Breath” on August 6.

