The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga among this year's American Music Awards nominees

The 2020 American Music Awards are next month, and Good Morning America revealed some of this year’s nominees Monday.
Dua Lipa, who appeared on GMA to help make the announcement, scored a nomination for favorite female artist in the pop/rock category, alongside Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift. The 25-year-old is also competing in the favorite pop/rock song category with Lewis Capaldi, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd.
Malone, Ricch and The Weeknd are also up for up for artist of the year, along with Swift and Justin Bieber. Capaldi and Richh will also face off in the new artist of the year category, alongside Doja Cat, DaBaby, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion.
The Weeknd and Ricch lead the group of nominees this year, garnering eight each. Megan Thee Stallion follows closely behind with five nods.
The 2020 American Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 22 from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on ABC. Here’s the full list of nominees:
Artist of the Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Collaboration of the Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — “Rain on Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé — “Savage Remix”
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
Favorite Music Video
Doja Cat — “Say So”
Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift — “cardigan”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”
Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Album — Pop/Rock
Harry Styles — Fine Line
Taylor Swift — folklore
The Weeknd — After Hours
Favorite Song — Pop/Rock
Lewis Capaldi — “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone — “Circles”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”
Favorite Male Artist — Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Artist — Country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Favorite Duo or Group — Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album — Country
Luke Combs — What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country
Morgan Wallen — If I Know Me
Favorite Song — Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody but You”
Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip Hop
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
Favorite Female Artist — Rap/Hip Hop
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Album — Rap/Hip Hop
Lil Baby — My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert — Eternal Atake
Roddy Ricch — Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
Favorite Song — Rap/Hip Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Doja Cat — Hot Pink
Summer Walker — Over It
The Weeknd — After Hours
Favorite Song — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake — “No Guidance”
Summer Walker — “Playing Games”
The Weeknd — “Heartless”
Favorite Male Artist – Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favorite Female Artist – Latin
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
Favorite Album – Latin
Anuel AA — Emmanuel
Bad Bunny — Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG
Favorite Song – Latin
Bad Bunny — “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin — “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
twenty one pilots
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour
