The Weeknd drops second teaser for HBO series ‘The Idol’

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Weeknd‘s acting debut is being teased to the world again via another peek into his upcoming series The Idol. Shared on his socials Sunday, the clip doesn’t offer much.

The Weeknd’s character — a self-help guru, club owner and cult leader — is spotted answering a phone call, while costar Lily-Rose Depp — an up-and-coming pop artist — is seen enjoying her night out in the club. The series, directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, focuses on the complicated relationship between both stars.

The Idol is “coming soon,” according to the clip, which includes supporting cast members Suzanna SonTroye SivanMoses SumneyJane AdamsDan LevyBlackpink’s JennieEli RothRachel SennotHari NefDa’Vine Joy RandolphMike DeanRamseyHank Azaria and the late Anne Heche.

The previous teaser was released last month.

