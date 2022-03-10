The Weeknd calls out “beyond fake” ‘﻿Dawn FM’ ﻿track list that featured Ariana Grande and others

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Weeknd shut down rumors on Wednesday about an original Dawn FM track list that featured star-studded collaborations.

The Grammy winner retweeted story from the outlet Buzzing Pop, which purportedly showed the original handwritten track list of Dawn FM. Among the names included in the roundup were Ariana Grande, TY Dolla $ign and others.

Fans were quick to tweet at The Weeknd, with some demanding a deluxe edition of his new album that would include the rumored collaborations. Eventually, the “Earned It” singer broke his silence and let his fans know they fell for a hoax.

“I love every single one of these artists but this is beyond fake. XO,” The Weeknd tweeted later in the day.

Despite him clearing the air, some fans are now begging The Weeknd to make the collabos happen.

The Weeknd previously collaborated with Ariana on the its “Love Me Harder,” “Off the Table” and the remix of “Save Your Tears.” As for Ty, the two collaborated with Lil Wayne on his song “Or Nah.”

