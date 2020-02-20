The Weeknd announces summer North American tour

Duncan LoudonThe Weeknd is heading out on tour this summer.

After unveiling the title track from his upcoming album After Hours Wednesday, the singer announced he’ll be hitting the road for The After Hours tour kicking off in Vancouver, B.C. on June 11.

The North American trek will make stops including The Weeknd’s native Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles, before wrapping with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York on September 3. He’ll then head to the U.K. and Europe in October.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale for most shows starting on February 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

After Hours, the follow-up to 2016’s Starboy, comes out March 20.

