The Weeknd announces first-ever global stadium tour with Doja Cat

Rich Fury/Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme

After taking a break from touring amid the global pandemic, The Weeknd will return will a vengeance with his first-ever worldwide stadium tour. He also unveiled his opener: his “You Right” collaborator, Doja Cat.

The After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour begins this summer, with the first pit stop set in The Weeknd’s hometown of Toronto, Canada, on July 8. The tour, which wraps September 2 in Los Angeles, combines the two albums he issued during the pandemic, marking the first time he gets to perform After Hours and DAWN FM live before fans.

Tickets for the North American trek go on sale next Thursday, March 10 and 10 a.m. ET on TheWeeknd.com/tour. However, those lucky fans who scored tickets to The Weeknd’s After Hours arena tour will be able to cut the line and access a special pre-sale starting Friday, March 4 via a web link that’ll be emailed directly to them.

In addition, Verizon subscribers will also be able to access a pre-sale of their own for select shows starting Monday, March 7, at 10 a.m. local time through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. That pre-sale expires on Wednesday, March 9 at 10 p.m. local time.

The Weeknd will also offer a pre-sale opportunity for the Spotify users who stream his music the most via Spotify Fans First; that’ll begin Tuesday, March 8.

One dollar from each ticket sold will benefit The Weeknd’s newly launched XO HUMANITARIAN FUND, which is part of the United Nations World Food Programme to fight world hunger, for which he serves as goodwill ambassador.

The Weeknd plans to launch additional tour legs in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America. Those dates are forthcoming.

