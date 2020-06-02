The Weeknd and Drake donate $600K to help aid the Black Lives Matter Movement

Michael Kovac/FilmMagic

Michael Kovac/FilmMagicThe Weeknd and Drake are the latest artists to show their solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement, by helping black families reunite through the National Bail Out Fund.

The Canadian artists' donations come after being challenged by singer/songwriter Mustafa The Poet to support those incapable of making bail after being arrested.

The Weeknd took to Instagram to show his solidarity and share receipts of the donation he made on June 1.

"Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there, risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives," the Canadian singer wrote. "[I'm] urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big, and if you have less, please give what you can even if it's a small amount," he continued, adding the hashtag #blacklivesmatter.

The Weeknd has donated a total of $500k to various charities to aid the Black Lives Matter movement, including $100,000 to National Bail Out, $200k to the Black Lives Matter Global Network and an additional $200K to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Foundation.

According to a screenshot on a fan page, Drake also donated $100K to the National Bail Out. "Side by Side," Drake wrote, sharing a black image on Instagram, in support of #BlackoutTuesday by way of the #TheShowMustBePaused initiative, in response to the death of George Floyd.

By Rachel George

