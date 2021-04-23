The Weeknd and Ariana Grande drop animated “Save Your Tears” remix music video

After teasing fans all week about their collaboration, The Weeknd has finally dropped his “Save Your Tears” remix, featuring Ariana Grande.

In tandem with the remix, the Canadian singer also surprised his fanbase by releasing an animated music video that continues the saga of his banged-up After Hours character — who is now all healed up and appears to be hiding away in some robotics lab.

The music video starts with The Weeknd taking a mechanical Ariana Grande head out of a box and placing it on a conveyor belt. It is soon revealed that he is trying to construct a life-sized doll version of the “Positions” singer.

The clip ends as The Weeknd watches the sun come up, with the completed Ari doll, encased in a pink Barbie-style box, standing next to him.

This is the third time the two powerhouse singers have teamed up. Previously, they delighted fans with “Love Me Harder” from Ari’s My Everything album and most recently, “Off the Table” from Positions.