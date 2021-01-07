The Wanted’s Tom Parker says there's been “significant reduction” of stage 4 brain tumor

David M. Benett/Getty Images

The Wanted’s Tom Parker has a promising health update to share with fans.

The 32-year-old singer, who was diagnosed with a stage 4 brain tumor last fall, posted on Instagram Thursday that doctors have seen a “significant reduction” in the mass.

“These are the words I received today and I can’t stop saying them over and over again,” he wrote. “I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumor and I am responding well to treatment.”

He posted a photo of himself and wife Kelsey Hardwick holding their two young children.

“To my amazing wife @being_kelsey who has literally been my rock,” he wrote. “My babies- I fight for you every second of every day.”

Tom also went on to thank U.K. healthcare workers, as well as his supporters.

“Your love, light and positivity have inspired me,” he says of his fans. “Every message has not been unnoticed they have given me so much strength. This journey is a rollercoaster that’s for sure. Today is a f****** good day.”

Tom revealed in October that he was diagnosed with the inoperable glioblastoma after experiencing seizures. The same month, he welcomed his second child, son Bodhi. Daughter Aurelia is one-and-a-half.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.