The Wanted’s Tom Parker dies at 33 after cancer battle

Tom Parker, singer for the British band The Wanted, has lost his battle with cancer. He was 33.

Tom’s wife, Kelsey, confirmed his passing on Wednesday, saying in a statement, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.”

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children,” the statement continued. “Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

The Wanted also reacted to Tom’s passing, writing on Instagram, “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.”

“He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts,” the statement closed.

Parker was diagnosed with an inoperable glioblastoma, a stage 4 brain tumor, in October 2020 after experiencing seizures. “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way,” he said on Instagram at the time.

He would periodically share progress updates with fans, his last being in November, where he announced his tumor was “under control” and “stable” following radiation and treatment.

Parker and The Wanted achieved fame in 2012 with their hits “Glad You Came” and “Chasing the Sun.” He leaves behind his wife as well as his two-year-old daughter Aurelia and one-year-old son, Bodhi.

