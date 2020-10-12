The Wanted's Tom Parker diagnosed with brain tumor: "We are gonna fight this"

Remember The Wanted, the British boy band that scored hits with “Glad You Came” and “Chasing the Sun”? Sadly, one member is now facing a devastating medical diagnosis that’s going to have him fighting for his life.

On Instagram, Tom Parker wrote, “There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumor and I’m already undergoing treatment….We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way.”

“We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options,” he continued. “It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.”

Tom and his wife Kelsey have a 15-month-old daughter, and are expecting their second child.

The British paper The Sun says that specifically, Tom has stage 4 glioblastoma, which is quite aggressive, and that the “average life expectancy for his illness ranges from between three months to 18 months from the time of diagnosis.”

Tom’s band mate Max George wrote on Instagram, “It’s obviously a devastating and scary time… but for those who don’t know Tom, I will say this. There is nothing that he has ever given up on and has never taken no for an answer. His heart is the size of a lion’s, and it is his drive and passion that has always lead The Wanted and made sure we are looked after the right way…You got this my man. I love you…and I’ll be right here.”

By Andrea Dresdale

