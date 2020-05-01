The Wanted just left a major hint that they're finally making their comeback

Larry Marano/Getty Images

Larry Marano/Getty ImagesFor those who feel the music scene has been missing something since The Wanted bowed out of the spotlight in 2014, you are in luck... the band is teasing their official comeback.

The "Glad You Came" singers quietly updated their Facebook page on Thursday with a brand new cover photo and profile picture.

The cover photo just bears their name in bold black letters against a simple white background while their all new profile picture features the five original members of the band -- Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Hay McGuinness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes -- standing together in a dimly lit abandoned warehouse.

The British-Irish boyband first exploded into the British music scene in 2010 with "All Time Low," which became a number one single. The band achieved worldwide commercial success with their followup hit a year later "Glad You Came," which again hit no. 1 in the UK and peaked in third on the U.S. Billboard chart.

They achieved moderate success with 2012's "Chasing the Sun" and "I Found You" along with 2013's "We Own the Night."

In 2014, the band announced that they would be going on an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo careers. George elaborated in a Pop Crush interview that the band made the decision because "Our personal lives drove us apart. Things started to happen and we were drifting. We used to be such a brotherly pact, but it started to feel like it wasn't The Wanted any more."

Should the band announce a comeback, it will be their first time since they all last performed together at Fusion Festival Birmingham in August 2014.

