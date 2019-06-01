“The Walking Dead” Could Also Be Leaving Georgia.

If you know me at allllll, you know I’m a HUGE fan of “The Walking Dead”! I have been to Senoia, I’ve been on the Zombie Tours – which are freaking amazing and every fan should go on them (they take you to the hospital where Rick wakes up, they take you to Alexandria, to the Hilltop. Seriously amazing!!), I’ve been to Walker Stalker Con in Atlanta and met Carl and Glen – may the rest in peace.

Well, it has just been revealed by AMC that “The Walking Dead” could abandon production in Georgia if the bill for abortion passes and becomes law. GUH.

If the bill becomes law and “The Walking Dead” leaves the Peach State, it would be the first time the show has filmed anything outside of Georgia.

AMC bought a studio to produce the show in Senoia, Georgia since the second season, but it could cost the network a pretty penny if they decide to abandon the studio.

The show is currently in production for its next season that begins in October. This just makes me ill. Especially since my son is going to college for film/editing/producing and was looking forward to moving to Atlanta when he was done with school. IMO – Get it together Georgia!!!!

Do you think Hollywood will cause the bill to not be passed in Georgia? Did you know that “The Walking Dead” filmed in Georgia?