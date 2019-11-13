'The Voice' recap: Top 13 are revealed

Trae Patton/NBC

Trae Patton/NBCOn Tuesday night’s The Voice, Carson Daly revealed which three artists who performed on Monday from Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani's teams would advance to the next round. Two moved on based on America’s vote while the other would be chosen by his or her coach.

Team Blake:

Ricky Duran and Kat Hammock advanced, based on America’s votes. Blake saved Cali Wilson.

Team Gwen:

America saved Rose Short and Joana Martinez. Gwen saved Myracle Holloway.

Team Kelly:

America sent Matt Boyle and Jake Hoot to the next round. Kelly saved Shane Q.

Team Legend:

America saved Katy Kadan and Marybeth Byrd. John saved Will Breman.

For the first time, the 13th spot was determined by a "Wild Card Instant Save.” One of the two remaining artists from each team, based on who received the most votes from Monday, were given the chance to advance to the next round. Viewers were then instructed to cast their votes for the artist they wanted to save.

Based on America's votes, Team Blake's Ricky Braddy, Team Gwen's Kyndal Inskeep, Team Kelly's Damali and Team Legend's Khalea Lynee were eliminated.

Next, the remaining four artists sang their hearts out for America's vote:

Team Blake's Gracee Shriver performed Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams;" Team Gwen's Jake HaldenVang covered "There's Nothing Holding Me Back, by Shawn Mendes; Team Kelly's Hello Sunday tackled Eric Carmen’s “All by Myself”; and Team Legend's Alex Guthrie performed "Stay," by Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko.

Hello Sunday advanced to the next round.

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.