'The Voice' recap: The four finalists are revealed

Trae Patton/NBCOn Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, the eight artists who performed Monday learned that Team Blake Shelton’s Kat Hammock Team John Legend's Will Breman and Marybeth Byrd; and Hello Sunday, from Team Kelly Clarkson were sent home.

Hello Sunday and Hammock were eliminated at the end of the one-hour results show. They lost an "Instant Save" vote to Team Gwen Stefani’s Rose Short.

Prior to the vote, Hello Sunday, Hammock and Short sang for an opportunity to be saved by the viewers. Hello Sunday performed Sia’s “Chandelier”; Hammock covered “You've Got a Friend” by James Taylor and Short tackled Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

For the first time in the show's 17-year history, all four coaches will each have artist going into the finals: Ricky Duran for Team Blake; Rose Short for Team Gwen; Jake Hoot for Team Kelly; and Katie Kadan for Team Legend.

The results show also featured Shelton and Trace Atkins performing their latest collaboration, “Hell Right”; Australian singer Tones and I, singing “Dance Monkey”; and Clarkson joining American Idol season 16 runner-up Caleb Lee for their collaboration, "I Dream in Southern."

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

