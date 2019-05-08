'The Voice' recap: Team Blake cleans up as the top eight artists are announced

L-R: Carter Lloyd Horne, Dexter Roberts, Oliv Blu, Blake Shelton, Kim Cherry, Gyth Rigdon, and Andrew Sevener; Trae Patton/NBC

L-R: Carter Lloyd Horne, Dexter Roberts, Oliv Blu, Blake Shelton, Kim Cherry, Gyth Rigdon, and Andrew Sevener; Trae Patton/NBCOn Tuesday night's The Voice, host Carson Daly revealed who among the 13 remaining artists will be moving on in the competition, based on America's vote.

Additionally, John Legend and Blake Shelton performed with their respective team members.

The top 13 joined Carson onstage to begin the proceedings. The first artist announced to advance was Team John Legend's Maelyn Jarmon, whose Monday night performance of Coldplay's "The Scientist" was the most streamed on Apple Music during the overnight voting window.

Team Blake country artist Dexter Roberts was next to advance.

Dressed in white, Team Legend performed the Dionne Warwick song "I Say a Little Prayer," surrounding their coach, John, who joined them on piano.

Next, Carson revealed three more artists saved by America's vote: Team Blake's Gyth Rigdon, Kelly Clarkson team member Rod Stokes, and Team Legend's Shawn Sounds.

Only eight artists remained, with five of them to be eliminated.

Carson peppered contestants with questions throughout the show, asking Team Blake country singer Andrew Sevener what his community means to him. The Alvarado, Texas native said he comes from "a great little town" and has a massive family back home supporting him.

The next artists saved by America's vote were both coached by Blake, who so far is cleaning up in the competition. Andrew and fellow country singer Carter Lloyd Horne both advanced.

Surely in a celebratory mood, Team Blake performed George Harrison's "Got My Mind Set on You."

Team Legend singer Celia Babini was asked what she hopes fans take away from her Monday night performance of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow." She replied that, hopefully, it's how much she loves performing, promising that "no matter what happens next" she will continue to do so.

The "instant save" portion of the night was next. Carson announced the three artists who would be performing for an instant save, voted by fans on Twitter. Those artists were Comeback Stage survivor LB Crew, Adam Levine team member Mari, and Kim Cherry from Team Blake.

With those announcements, Jej Vinson, Celia Babini and Oliv Blu were eliminated.

Kim was the first artist to perform for the instant save. She's had good success covering 90's R&B songs and continued that streak with En Vogue's "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)." Afterward, Blake said that he prayed America voted Kim through.

Mari was next with a performance of "Latch," by Sam Smith. Her coach, Adam, was at a loss as to why Mari was in the position to have to be instantly saved. "It's really upsetting that you're even here right now," said Adam, scolding fans to vote Mari through.

LB Crew sang Khalid's "Better" and Adam was equally supportive, calling LB an "unbelievable vocalist."

But only one artist could remain -- and according to America, that artist was Kim Cherry, who won a narrow Twitter vote over Mari.

Blake, whose team remains almost fully intact with the exception of Oliv's elimination, said that when Kim picked him to be his coach in the blind auditions they both decided "it was meant to be."

Adam reminded his losing artists that their The Voice experience was merely a "miniscule little blip" in their careers, and that surely more is to come for Mari and LB.

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.