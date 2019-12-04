'The Voice' recap: Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani each lose an artist

Trae Patton/NBC

Trae Patton/NBCOn Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, the 10 artists who performed on Monday learned that Shane Q, from Team Kelly Clarkson, and Joana Martinez, from Gwen Stefani’s team, were sent home.

Shane and Joana were eliminated at the end of the one-hour results show. They lost an "Instant Save" vote to Marybeth Byrd, from Team John Legend.

There are now eight artists remaining in the competition, including those of Blake Shelton's team.

Prior to the vote, Shane, Joana and Marybeth sang for an opportunity to be saved by the viewers. Shane covered Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly”; Joana performed "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Gotye featuring Kimbra; and Marybeth tackled Calum Scott’s “You Are the Reason.”

The evening also included Kelly and John singing their re-imagined version of the holiday classic "Baby It's Cold Outside,“ and Meghan Trainor performing "Wave," joined by Mike Sabath.

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

