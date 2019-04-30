'The Voice' recap: 24 artists perform for a spot in the top 13

Celia Babini performs on “The Voice”; Trae Patton/NBC

Celia Babini performs on "The Voice"; Trae Patton/NBCThe live top 24 performances began Monday night on The Voice, with the artists on Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton's teams performing for a spot in the top 13.

America votes for their favorite artist from each team, with only half the artists moving on in the competition -- the biggest elimination in show history. The results will be announced on Tuesday's show, which will also include a performance from the winner of The Voice Comeback Stage.

First up were the six members of Team Kelly. She kicked it off by encouraging all the competitors to "just be yourself" rather than trying to emulate who they feel is doing well on the show.

Country soul singer Rod Stokes started off the night with "Midnight Rider," by The Allman Brothers. He was followed by straight-up soul singer Matthew Johnson performing coach John Legend's "Ordinary People"; Rebecca Howell singing Faith Hill's "Wild One"; Presley Tennant, covering Miley Cyrus' "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"; and Abby Kasch, taking on Jana Kramer's "I Got the Boy." Jej Vinson closed out Team Kelly with "Love Lies," by Khalid and Normani.

Next up were the six artists from Team Legend. Asked by host Carson Daly, John said he prepared his artists for the night by telling them to focus at what they're great at. "They all have different genres they have strengths in," said John.

New York rocker Lisa Ramey, wearing some impressive gold boots, worked the stage performing "The Weight," by The Band. Jacob Maxwell was impressive with his intimate performance of Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart"; Jimmy Mowery performed "Young Blood," by 5 Seconds of Summer; and 18-year-old Celia Babini gave a fiery performance of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain," complete with air drumming, dragging her mic stand and walking into the crowd.

Maelyn Jarmon has been a frontrunner on the show since her blind audition, and that continued with her piercing cover of Maggie Rogers' "Fallingwater." Shawn Sounds ended Team Legend's showcase by performing "Higher Ground," by Stevie Wonder.

Team Adam's four artists followed. Adam said his goal was to do what's right for his team, promising their performances would be "super awesome to watch."

Kalvin Jarvis came first with a cover of Bazzi's "Mine." He was followed by Betsy Ade singing "Are You Gonna Be My Girl," by Jet. Florida pop singer Mari performed Beyoncé's "Work it Out." Last was raspy pop singer Domenic Haynes, who belted out "Love is a Losing Game," by Amy Winehouse.

Finally, Team Blake's eight artists took the stage. He said he was looking forward to a continuation of the cross battles, joking that as a coach he tried to do the complete opposite of Adam. "Look where it's gotten me," he added gleefully.

Texas country singer Andrew Sevener got the ball rolling, singing "Boots On" by Randy Houser. Next came Selkii, who strummed her guitar to the Goo Goo Dolls hit, "Iris." Neo-soul crooner Oliv Blu whipped her hair to the jazzy Brazilian bossa nova song "The Girl from Ipanema"; Gyth Rigdon slowed things down, covering Shenandoah's "I Wanna Be Loved Like That"; Kendra Checketts sped it back up, starting on one knee during her cover of the Billie Eilish song, "bad guy"; 19-year-old Carter Lloyd Horne belted the classic Elvis Presley song "Heartbreak Hotel"; and Kim Cherry used her singing and rapping talent to cover "Waterfalls," her second TLC song of the show. The final performance of the night was Dexter Roberts singing "Ain't Nothing 'Bout You," by Brooks & Dunn.

Find out who moves on and who goes home when The Voice returns with a one-hour episode Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.