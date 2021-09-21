‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande uses her “thank u, next” button on John Legend

Trae Patton/NBC

Ariana Grande made her coaching debut on The Voice Monday night and she pulled out all the stops to get the contestant she wanted on her team.

She went head to head with Kelly Clarkson and John Legend for contestant Katie Rae Mortimer, a stay-at-home mom who slayed a rendition of Maren Morris’ “The Bones.”

When Kelly tried to bond with Katie over their young kids, Ariana jumped in, joking, “I know that you and Kelly have a baby, but I will have a baby for you to be on my team. I’m kidding.”

Then when John started to convince the contestant to join his team, Ariana interrupted him with her secret weapon: a button that plays her hit “thank u, next.”

John was stunned and Kelly cracked up laughing. In the end, Ariana won the contestant.

“Well played @ArianaGrande… well played!” John later tweeted.

The Voice airs another episode tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

