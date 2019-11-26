The three-year glow up: Billie Eilish on how things have changed since 2017

ABC/Image Group LAThings have changed a lot for Billie Eilish in the past three years...to put it mildly.

The award-winning star sat down with Vanity Fair for video interview in October of 2017, 2018 and this year. All her answers have now been edited together to compare what's happened in her career during that time -- and you can imagine the differences.

In 2017, Billie responded to the question, "What's been the biggest thing to happen in your career?" by mentioning some TV appearances, being Apple's Up Next Artist and having Dave Grohl's daughter cover her song. In October of this year, she had a slightly longer list.

"I was the season opener for SNL," she starts. "I just sold out a headlining arena tour, I did Howard Stern, Rolling Stone cover, Elle cover, V cover, Billboard cover, released the album, had a number one single, biggest selling album of the year...I have Drake's phone number!"

And that doesn't even count her Grammy nominations last week, or the American Music Awards she won over the weekend.

And here's another interesting stat: In October of 2017, Billie had 257,000 followers on Instagram. In October of this year? 40.7 million.

You can watch the entire interview comparison now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.