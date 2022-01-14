“The things being said are absolutely not the truth”: Spears sisters engage in a war of words on social media

L-Jamie Lynn Spears; R- Britney Spears in 2017; Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

On Thursday night, Britney Spears wrote a lengthy Twitter post in which she reacted to what her sister Jamie Lynn Spears had said in her interview with ABC News’ Juju Chang. On Friday, Jamie Lynn responded to what her sister wrote by saying that Britney’s “accusatory posts” are causing her family to receive death threats.

In her post, Britney wrote, “The 2 things that did bother me [in the interview was] that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time …. so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???”

Britney said she was also bothered by Jamie Lynn’s discussion of how Britney was upset that she’d performed remixes of her songs on an awards show.

Britney wrote, “I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything.” She added, “Everything was always given to her.”

Britney concluded by saying, “Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn!!!…my family ruined by dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one…my family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them.”

On Friday, Jamie Lynn responded in a lengthy Instagram post, writing, “Brit…you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media.”

She continued, “The things being said are absolutely not the truth and I have to clarify that, because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to.”

Jamie Lynn also clarified that her book is “not about [Britney],” adding, “I can’t help that I was born a Spears too and that some of my experiences involve my sister.” She also said that contrary to what Britney claimed, she had worked hard to build her own career.

“I don’t want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas,” she concluded, adding, “I will always love my big sister and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.