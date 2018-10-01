The Teaser Trailer for “Rocketman” Is Out!

Music and Elton John fans are ready to see the the Elton John biopic, “Rocketman,” when it hits theaters next year.

To get you ready for the movie a teaser trailer has just been released.

Taron Egerton is playing a young Elton John, and is hinting that the movie will be a “musical fantasy” and not your typical musical biopic. “Rocketman” is in theaters May 17, 2019.

What do you think about the trailer?

Are there any moments in Elton’s life that you really want to see in the film?

Who is the music icon that needs to have a biopic?

