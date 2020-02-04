The Spice Girls wannabe on your turntable: Vinyl reissues coming

UMe/Virgin EMI

If listening to the Spice Girls makes you long for your childhood days, imagine how nostalgic you'll feel listening to their songs on vinyl.

Coming March 13, the girl group's Greatest Hits and their 1997 release Spiceworld will both be available on 180-gram black vinyl.

The Spiceworld reissue is making its first appearance on vinyl since 1997. It features all the original artwork, as well as the hits "Spice Up Your Life" and "Stop."

The Greatest Hits, which was reissued earlier this year as a picture disc, will now be available with the original artwork as a single sleeve LP. It features all the group's smashes, from "Wannabe" and "2 Become 1" to "Say You'll Be There" and "Goodbye."

While the Spice Girls had a highly successful reunion tour in their native U.K. in 2019, there's so far been no concrete plans for the group to tour North America.

