The South Florida fair kicks off tomorrow! Would you try Banana Cream Nachos?!

I’m ALL About the Fair food and you always find some interesting creations. Well this year….Rosie’s Nachos, which debuted at the fair last year and was featured on the Cooking Channel’s “Carnival Eats,” will be serving up their newest creation, the Banana Cream Pie Nachos. It features tortilla chips tossed in cinnamon sugar then topped with banana pudding, whipped cream, graham cracker crust and fresh banana pieces. Uh you can bet I’m having that. I’ve also heard about this trend for Pop Rock Pickles. I hope I can find them at the fair. I’d want to try as it sounds like the perfect pairing of sweet and salty. The fair kicks off tomorrow!