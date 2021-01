The South Florida Fair is indeed returning in May 7-23. There is also has a mini fair from Jan. 15 until Jan. 31. This year we get two different types of fairs for the price of one.

Everyone who buys a ticket online from the South Florida Fair’s website for the mini fair will be granted one Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday admission to the fair in May.

Both fairs will happen at the South Florida Fairgrounds at 9067 Southern Blvd.