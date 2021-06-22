The “Song of the Summer” race is on…with BTS in the lead

BIGHIT Music

Billboard‘s Songs of the Summer chart is back for another round, and so far, BTS is in the lead.

The 20-position chart is based on which songs are the most popular on the Billboard Hot 100 from, roughly, Memorial Day through Labor Day. This year, the date range goes from June 12 to September 11. At the end of the season, Billboard will reveal the official “Song of the Summer.”

Right now, BTS is number-one on the Songs of the Summer chart with “Butter,” followed by “Good 4 U” by Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa‘s “Levitating,” Justin Bieber‘s “Peaches” and “Leave the Door Open” by Bruno Mars‘ duo project Silk Sonic.

To refresh your memory, the 2020 Song of the Summer was “Rockstar” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch. Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus scored the title in 2019, while Drake‘s “In My Feelings” ruled in 2018. 2017’s champ was “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, and in 2016, it was “One Dance” by Drake featuring WizKid and Kyla.

