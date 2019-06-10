The song Dan + Shay sang at Joe Jonas' Vegas wedding was inspired by their own weddings

ABC/Image Group LA

Country duo Dan + Shay scored a pop hit with their song "Tequila" and now they've followed that up with another crossover hit, "Speechless." The song has connected with millions of fans -- including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who tapped Dan + Shay to sing the song at their Las Vegas wedding last month. But as Shay Mooney explains, the song was actually inspired by his and Dan Smyers' own weddings.

"That is definitely inspired by our wives," Shay explains, adding, "Y'know, seeing our wives for the first time in their wedding dress[es] was definitely a moment. And we talked about that while writing that song and that song's pretty much just a representation of us, and talking about our lives."

Dan, who also produced the song, adds, "'Speechless' is one of our favorite songs on the entire record and it was actually the last song that we wrote for the project. We thought we were done writing for it, and that's kind of how it always goes: You write that song at the end that comes in and changes your world."

"It just turned out so special. And for me being a producer on it, listening to Shay sing it was just mind blowing," Dan adds, noting, "It's such an impressive vocal part and not a lot of people could sing that."

Following their duet performance of "Speechless" at the Billboard Music Awards last month, Dan + Shay and Tori Kelly have now released a studio version of the song.

“We noticed a lot of tweets after our @bbmas performance with @torikelly asking us to record a studio version,” the duo wrote on Twitter. "Like, a lot of tweets. We listened, and recorded a studio version.”

For her part, Tori called the team-up "a dream combo."

