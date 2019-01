Yep, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has become a resident of New York for the next 8 months. He turned himself in this morning to serve time for tax evasion.

Read more here.

Just in case you want to send him a note:

Michael Sorrentino#66910-050

Otisville FCI

Federal Correctional Institution

Satellite Camp

PO Box 1000

Otisville, NY 10963